SpiceJet swings into surprise profit in Q3; stock up 8 per cent

SpiceJet beat market estimates as it reported a surprise net profit (standalone) of ₹23.28 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. In the year ago period, it had a loss of ₹57 crore.

The airline said net profit was adjusted (reduced) by ₹77 crore following a one-time settlement with Boeing.

On the BSE, the stock reacted sharply as it closed higher by over 8 per cent at ₹64.

The airline , which added 40 new routes during the quarter, recorded a 74 per cent rise in Q3 revenues to ₹2,679 crore. It had reported revenues to the tune of ₹1,539 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.