SpiceJet to operate 25 flights under Vande Bharat Mission

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
SpiceJet will operate 25 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to bring back 4,500 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.
The airline has operated six flights under VBM from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam so far, bringing back over a thousand Indian nationals to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur. The airline will operate another 19 flights this month from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and Muscat to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.
“In addition to VBM, we have operated more than 200 charter flights to repatriate around 30,000 Indian nationals,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said.
In addition to operating flights under the VBM, SpiceJet has operated over 200 charter flights from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka helping over 30,000 stranded Indian nationals fly back home.
SpiceJet has operated 3,512 cargo flights since the lockdown began and carried around 20200 tonne of cargo, more than double of all domestic airlines combined together.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...