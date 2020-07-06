SpiceJet to operate 25 flights under Vande Bharat Mission

SpiceJet will operate 25 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to bring back 4,500 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The airline has operated six flights under VBM from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam so far, bringing back over a thousand Indian nationals to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur. The airline will operate another 19 flights this month from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and Muscat to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.

In addition to operating flights under the VBM, SpiceJet has operated over 200 charter flights from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka helping over 30,000 stranded Indian nationals fly back home.

SpiceJet has operated 3,512 cargo flights since the lockdown began and carried around 20200 tonne of cargo, more than double of all domestic airlines combined together.