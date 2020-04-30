Airline turbulence: SpiceJet to pay part salaries for April to 92% of employees on May 1

Delhi-based low-cost airline SpiceJet has said that it will pay part salaries to over 92 per cent of its employees. In a statement, the airline said the salaries for April will be credited on May 1.

The statement added that the company has devised a structure under which all employees will be paid according to the work hours they put in while maintaining basic thresholds.

While the details were not immediately available, on Wednesday, SpiceJet had informed its pilots that they would not be getting any salary for April and May this year. Gurcharan Arora, Chief, Flight Operations, in a communication to the pilots, said those who had been flying cargo would get paid for the block hours flown.

Pay by block hours flown

Block hours flown refers to the time from when the chokes are taken off from an aircraft to the time that chokes are put back on once the aircraft has come back to land. The typical salary of a SpiceJet pilot includes various allowances such as technical, kit maintenance, retention and layover apart from basic and house rent allowances. The latest order means the pilots will only get paid for the time the chokes are taken off till the time they are put back on.

Similarly, other SpiceJet employees are also likely to be paid for the hours they work.

Incidentally, IndiGo, another low-cost airline headquartered here, had initially said it would cut salaries but eventually reversed its decision.

Vistara’s moves

Meanwhile, Vistara on Thursday announced a slew of intended temporary changes to its in-flight products on domestic and international flights as and when operations resume. Its changes in domestic flights include a reduction in meal choices and withdrawal of services such as onboard sales, welcome drink, hot meals and beverages in the Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

It also announced that water-pouring will be replaced with the distribution of 200 ml sealed water bottles on all flights, and cold refreshments will be served to customers in the Premium Economy and Economy cabins, including to customers opting for Economy Lite fares.

The airline said this will be done to minimise touchpoints of human contact on board by up to 80 per cent. According to Vistara, it will review services on international flights accordingly to curtail contact with customers.