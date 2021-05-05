SpiceXpress airlifts 3,100 oxygen concentrators from Beijing to Delhi

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Wednesday airlifted 3,100 oxygen concentrators from Beijing to New Delhi. The airline used its B767 and A330 wide-body aircraft to transport the concentrators from Beijing.

The first aircraft landed in Delhi at 9.10 a.m. today and the second will arrive later in the afternoon, it said in a statement.

The airline has airlifted more than 9,950 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks. These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations. SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been working actively with state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen.

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.6 lakh tonne of cargo since March 25, 2020. The airline has transported 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12 and April 12, 2021.