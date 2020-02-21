Companies

SPIC’s units to be shut till March 31

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

SPIC (Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation) Ltd has said that its plants will be closed from February 21 to March 31. The plants have been shut after achieving the annual production quota as per the norms of the Department of Fertilizers.

“We will use this opportunity to carry out certain jobs which will improve the performance efficiency and in addition carry out necessary maintenance jobs,” the company said in a communiqué to the stock exchanges. The company expects to resume operations in April.

