Spinny acquires AI-powered car connectivity start-up Scouto

Feb 10 Pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny has acquired a 100 per cent stake in AI-powered Connected Car startup Scouto for an undisclosed price. Founded by ex-race car driver Akshay Gupta (CEO) & Shubham Sharma (CTO), Scouto has built an end-to-end Connected Car technology suite that provides detailed intelligence on a car’s health and performance, connects the vehicle owner to automotive service providers such as insurers, Fast Tag vendors and improves the overall car ownership experience.

Scouto is focused on the consumer car industry and caters to start-ups in the Automotive Aftermarket and used car space in India. In FY22, the company clocked approximately Rs 5 crore in revenue. The Ahmedabad-based startup was backed by DevX Venture Fund, iCreate & Bhuva Family Office, before being acquired by Accel, Tiger Global & Elevation Capital backed Spinny. Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO of Spinny, said “as part of the acquisition, Scouto’s founders will become an integral part of Spinny and help build and drive our connected car offerings forward. We are vxcited about the integration and the synergies of Scouto with Spinny. By augmenting each other’s capabilities, we can accelerate towards building the country’s largest and tmost trusted used car brand.”

Scouto has built the entire technology-stack in-house and has hardware and software capabilities. The company believes that by building the entire technology ground-up with an integrated Make-in-India approach, every vehicle in India can be transformed into a smart and connected vehicle.

“We absolutely love what we do & have been working with the Spinny team for a very long time. The more we worked together, the more we realised that the synergies are plentiful and hence decided to join hands. It is Day 1 for us at Scouto again, and our goal is to ensure that every car in India is connected. We will accomplish our goals with Spinny and continue to design, build, and innovate new technologies that provide an unparalleled customer experience,” says Akshay Gupta