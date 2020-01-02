SponsorChampz raises pre-Series A funding

SponsorChampz, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled platform for athletes and influencers, has raised pre-Series A funding from a pool of HNIs from Delhi and Mumbai.

The amount was undisclosed.

SponsorChampz, a platform aims to connect athletes, influencers and brands, and in the process, bypass mediators.

Currently, the platform claims to have 600 athletes and influencers. Earlier this year, SponsorChampz was incubated by ANDC inStart Foundation with an initial seed investment.