Companies

SponsorChampz raises pre-Series A funding

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

SponsorChampz, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled platform for athletes and influencers, has raised pre-Series A funding from a pool of HNIs from Delhi and Mumbai.

The amount was undisclosed.

SponsorChampz, a platform aims to connect athletes, influencers and brands, and in the process, bypass mediators.

Currently, the platform claims to have 600 athletes and influencers. Earlier this year, SponsorChampz was incubated by ANDC inStart Foundation with an initial seed investment.

Published on January 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hero Electric: ₹700-cr investment on hold by a year as FAME II failed to deliver