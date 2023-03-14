After recording strong growth in subscriber base and unique viewership in the last two years, sports live streaming and talent scouting platform SportsCast India is now gearing up to broadcast more domestic and international sporting events besides launching two new original content services.

Launched by Aditya Mohanty and Yash Buchke in January 2020, SportsCast India, which is run and operated by Sportsanctum Sports Entertainment, offers low-cost broadcasting and live-streaming solutions for local and regional sporting events that are often overlooked by mainstream broadcasters.

From district-level cricket and football tournaments to local boxing championships and ultimate frisbee competitions, SportsCast India currently covers 20 sports in partnership with various national sports federations and sporting leagues. The platform provides live scores, stats and analytics, in-depth live commentary, highlight reels and athlete spotlights.

It has so far covered 83 tournaments including 52 domestic, 18 national, and 13 international events.

Immediate plans

Aditya Mohanty, CEO and co-founder, SportsCast India, said the immediate plans of the company are to scale up the number of tournaments every year, cover tournaments in newer geographies, and launch a news portal and podcast to offer original content and sports analysis.

“Cricket is covered by everyone but our idea is to cover sporting events that are usually not broadcasted. For instance, a football tournament in Nagaland or Assam, or a women’s football championship,” Mohanty explained.

As of March 2023, SportsCast India has over ten million unique views and more than 1,10,000 YouTube subscribers.

SkaSports funding

The company on Tuesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from SkaSports Investments Pvt Ltd for a minority stake.

Mohanty said the funding will help the company to focus on bringing a global audience to sports in India, including traditionally underserved sports besides helping it start a news portal and podcast. SportsCast India is also planning to invest in the SportsCast app and its proprietary talent-scouting portal.

Rohit Ramesh, Director of SkaSports said, “We are delighted to partner with SportsCast and its journey ahead and truly see great potential in the organisation to further expand and find a strong footing in the growing Indian sports ecosystem.”

SkaSports is engaged in the business of investing in and acquiring sports teams, leagues, and properties and working for the overall development of the sports ecosystem. SportsCast is their first acquisition within the company’s vision to acquire sustainable profitable businesses.

“SportsCast has truly made great strides in such a short span of time, and with this partnership, we aim to further strengthen their position and expand the delivery of sports content from across India and also take steps towards global sporting partnerships,” Sudhir Menon, Director, SkaSports said.

