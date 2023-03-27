Sports tech and media platform, Sportzcraazy, has acquired media content platform Kabaddi Adda for an undisclosed amount.

Through the acquisition, Sportzcraazy will take majority and controlling stakes in Kabaddi Adda. Sportzcraazy is present in the cricket, football and e-sports space, apart from kabaddi. Kabaddi Adda was founded by Arvind Sivdas, Suhail Chandok, Dhanya P, and Srikanth Viswanathan.

With this acquisition, the combined reach of Sportzcraazy and Kabaddi Adda will extend to over 5 million monthly enthusiasts in India, with its social following in excess of 3 million. Sportzcraazy intends to host Kabaddi leagues and large-scale tournaments across the country, to build local and regional player opportunities.

This association will further build and enhance the Kabaddi sports tech business, with player performance data, including player performance statistics, player form and auction related information. With data collated for over 5,000+ players across 1,500 matches in over 50 tournaments spanning the last 10 years, the data is also expected to help in scouting for players, coaching, and newsroom to name a few.

Kabaddi Adda was valued at ₹13.33 crore and became the first sports company to receive an offer on Shark Tank, with sharks Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar investing ₹80 lakh for 6 per cent of the company. In 2019, Kabaddi Adda also received funding from Artha Venture Funds, a SEBI-approved fund.

Founded by Vaibhav Jaiswal and Aditee Gulati, Sportzcraazy focuses on sports media, merchandise and events. They are also active investors in the sports tech ecosystem and aim to acquire more sports tech platforms going forward.

Vaibhav Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, Sportzcraazy said: “Having the largest community and with sports tech focused towards Kabbadi, the second most viewed sport in the country, we see vast opportunity in the sport. Sportzcraazy plans to work with kabbadi players through grassroots engagement, enabling regional players to showcase their talent.”