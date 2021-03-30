SPPL to expand product portfolio to home appliances

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Super Plastronics Private Limited, which has expanded its manufacturing capacity across two plants, is all set to widen the product portfolio with home appliances covering washing machines and water coolers, even as it expands the Thomson range of smart TVs.
Avneet Singh Marwah, Chief Executive Officer, SPPL, said, “The company has seen strong resurgence in demand over the past few months after the Covid-19 lock down across various categories of products including smart TVs. We are looking to consolidate on this market demand with the launch of a much wider range of smart, connected Thomson TVs while also introducing washing machines and air coolers.”
“We had invested about ₹500 crore across two manufacturing facilities and increased the TV making capacity from half a million units to one million units. We have the capacity to further double this manufacturing capacity. This will enable us to offer a much wider range of connected smart TV sets,” told Business Line.
“The only matter of concern is the cost of TV panels, which has shot up significantly over the past year. With all the leading panel suppliers based in China, the cost of TVs has gone up. We are trying our best to keep the hikes under check,” he said.
“The Thomson smart TVs will get much smarter with new range of TVs, and be able to connect a number of devices and function as versatile interface for a number of IoT devices. We are looking to generate revenues of over ₹1,000 crore from this business, up from ₹700 crore,” he said.
“We are a self funded company with zero debt. We do not have any immediate plans to raise any funds to meet our expansion and other business requirements,” he said.
During the Covid-19 pandemic period, when people mostly functioned from their homes, they felt the need for new products and upgrades, and this has fuelled big surge in demand from replacement market for TVs, he said.
The company has an exclusive brand license arrangement with French brand for Thomson TVs. Within a short span has become a leading player in TV brands in the online market place. It has arrangement with Flipkart.
