Companies making spurious or adulterated medicines will not be spared and strict action will be taken against offenders, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said on Thursday.

The Minister was speaking post inspecting a Jan Aushadhi Kendra In Dehradun.

“For inspections, we have drug controllers in each State along with the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). If we find spurious medicines anywhere, we will take action against that company. Drives are being carried out already,” the minister added.

This statement comes against the backdrop of the government revoking the licences of 18 pharmaceutical companies on charges of producing adulterated medicines. The DGCI also conducted inspections on 76 enterprises across 20 States.

Three companies’ permission to manufacture specific products was also cancelled; and show-cause notices were issued to 26 companies.

E-pharmacies are also under the Centre’s radar for their various business practices.

Complaints from other countries

Incidentally, Indian pharma companies have come under the global scanner after some of them were held responsible for supplying contaminated medicines that caused fatalities in other nations.

Deaths of 70 children in Gambia have been attributed to four syrups produced by Maiden Biotech, a company headquartered in Haryana; whereas deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan were attributed to two syrups produced by Marion Biotech, a company based in Noida. There have been reports surrounding an eyedrop, manufactured by a Chennai-based entity, that was related to 55 adverse events, including eyesight loss and one death from a bloodstream infection in the US.

Known as “the pharmacy of the world”, export of medicines from India rose to over $24 billion in FY22, nearly doubling over the past decade.

Covid cases rise

Meanwhile, India reported 3,016 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, a 40 per cent jump over Wednesday. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71 per cent, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s Covid-19 death count on a 24-hour basis increased to six (excluding reconciliation) — three deaths were reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one in Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours.

Active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent.

Meanwhile, following a rise in cases, the Delhi government has reportedly issued a mask advisory for symptomatic people. Those with symptoms of flu or influenza have been advised to wear masks. Another meeting with health department officials, to be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will take place on Friday.

