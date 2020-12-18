Sputnik V phase-II trial results by early January: Dr Reddy’s

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd expects the results of phase-II clinical trials of Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India shortly.

“The phase-II results are expected in early January,’’ a spokesperson for the Hyderabad-based company told BusinessLine.

The phase-II trial results assume significance as the company plans to complete phase-III trials in March.

There has been curiosity on the outcome of Sputnik V trials in India with the Russian authorities announcing that the vaccine candidate had reduced by 92 per cent the possibility of those inoculated being clinically diagnosed with symptomatic Covid-19.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, has collaborated with Dr Reddy’s to conduct clinical trials and distribute the vaccine in India.

Huge volumes

Meanwhile, the RDIF is all set to produce the vaccine in large quantities in India.

According to agency reports, Russia has inked pacts with four large manufacturers and India will produce 300 million (30 crore) doses or more of the vaccine for RDIF next year.

The RDIF and Hyderabad-based Hetero, through its biologics arm Hetero Biopharma, had earlier inked a pact to produce more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V annually in India.

A source at Hetero said the company is ‘almost geared up’ for vaccine production. Following the agreement, it is likely to start production in early 2021.

However, when contacted, a spokesperson of Hetero said there was no update from the company, other than production tie-up, as of now.

According to the agreement, RDIF will supply 100 million doses of Sputnik to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for distribution and Hetero may take up the production job for RDIF, say industry sources.