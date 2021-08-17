SPV Global expands spinning capacity in Oman with ₹1,100 crore investment

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
SVP Global Ventures, a leading cotton yarn manufacturer, has started commercial operations of the expanded capacity at its mega textile plant in Oman. The Group has invested $150 million (about ₹1,100 crore) to set up 1.5 lakh spindles and 3,500 rotors facility at Sohar Free Trade Zone in Oman.
With the completion of the expansion at the Sohar plant, the company’s total capacity will increase to 4 lakh spindles and 5,900 rotors.
The plant is expected to reach peak utilisation by September.
Established in 1898, SVP Group is primarily engaged in manufacturing polyester, blended polyester and cotton yarn, and pure cotton yarn across three modern manufacturing facilities at Jhalawar at Rajasthan, Ramnad in Coimbatore and Sohar (Oman).
The company has an order book of ₹5,000 crore equivalent to the next 2-3 years of revenue.
Chirag Pittie, Director, SVP Group, said the strong demand for high margin combed compact cotton yarn coupled with sales off-take agreements will enable the company to fully utilise the new capacities.
SVP Group expansion at Sohar Free Trade Zone in Oman offers many strategic, operational and logistics benefits over a long time. In addition to 25 years corporate tax holiday, it provides 100 per cent foreign ownership, a low cost of capital and less power cost.
Power cost is 40 per cent cheaper compared to India. Oman also has Free Trade Agreements with the US, Turkey and many other countries. Additionally, it offers zero per cent import or re-export duties.
Maj Gen O P Gulia, CEO of the Group, said the strategic growth initiatives, enhanced capacity and operational efficiencies, product and geographical expansion with a focus on high margin products are likely to drive profitability and contribute to the company’s growth.
The company's manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest technology automated machinery, artificial intelligence and IoT (internet of things) capabilities from Blow Room to Windling. SVP Global is accredited as an approved supplier for leading brands, including IKEA and Zara.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...