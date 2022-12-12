The core committee comprising of senior bankers from the consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Srei group companies are actively negotiating with the prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) for upward revision in both upfront payment as well as deferred payments. The final resolution plan with the revised bids is likely to be submitted by December 15.

The CoC will then vote on the resolution plan placed after revising the bids, sources said. The January 5, 2023 deadline for completing the insolvency resolution process will be strictly adhered to, they added.

“The core committee is negotiating with each of the PRAs, and meetings are likely to go on till December 13. The PRAs would be required to submit their final plan with revised bids by December 15. They have been asked for upward revision in both upfront as well as deferred payments,” the source in the know of the matter told businessline.

The three applicants

The three PRAs include the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena, National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd and Authum Investment and Infrastructure.

The Varde-Arena consortium’s bid includes ₹2,800 crore in upfront cash, and around ₹3,600 crore in deferred instruments such as non-convertible and optionally convertible debentures. The plan also proposes an equity contribution of ₹1,400 crore and an estimated ₹6,000 crore in uncommitted funds, which would depend on future recoveries from SREI’s loan assets.

The bids

Authum is believed to have offered an upfront cash component of ₹2,600 crore and a further ₹700 crore in secured non-convertible debentures.

Additionally, Authum’s plan also proposes to pay the lenders 25 per cent of any upside on any future recoveries for the next five years. NARCL is understood to have offered an upfront cash payment of ₹2,100 crore and ₹3,500 crore payable in deferred instruments.

As a part of the negotiations, the core committee would be insisting on “time-bound” deferred payments. Insolvency proceedings against Srei Infrastructure and Srei Equipment Finance commenced in October 2021 after the RBI filed insolvency applications against the two companies.

The RBI -appointed administrator has admitted claims of around ₹31,868 crore of the total claims received of around ₹34, 223 crore from financial creditors to Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL). He had also admitted claims to the tune of ₹257 crore from financial creditors to Srei Infrastructure Finance.

