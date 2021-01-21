SRF net down 6 per cent in Q3

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
SRF Limited, a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates, on Thursday reported a 6 per cent decline in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 at ₹324 crore (₹345 crore).
For the quarter under review, the consolidated revenue grew 16 per cent to ₹2,146 crore (₹1,850 crore). The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend (second this fiscal) of ₹19 per share.
For the nine months period ended December 31, SRF has reported a net profit of ₹817 crore, up 13 per cent over net profit of ₹722 crore in same period last fiscal. Total revenue grew 8 per cent to ₹5,792 crore (₹5,352 crore)
Commenting on the latest results, Ashish Bharat Ram, Managing Director, SRF said in a statement: “It has been an excellent quarter for the company. We have seen all business segments return to normal operations. I remain cautiously optimistic going forward.”
