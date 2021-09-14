Srichakra Polyplast commissions food-grade plastic recycling facility, invests $10 million

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Srichakra Polyplast has commissioned a food-grade quality recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) pellet facility and a new polyolefins recycling facility to produce deodorised bottle-to-bottle grade quality polyolefin pellets.
The Hyderabad-based plastic recycling and waste management company has invested $10 million to strengthen its recycling capabilities for high grade recycled plastic to customers in India and global markets such as Europe and the United States.
The company’s new facility features US Food and Drug Administration-approved technology provided by Starlinger.
The company produces food-grade quality PET pellets, which can be used to produce food and beverage packaging such as water, carbonated soft drink and juice bottles as well as takeaway containers, and high quality deodorised polyolefin pellets, which can be used in home and personal care product packaging such as lotion, shampoo and detergent bottles.
Ravindra Venkata, CEO and Co-founder of Srichakra, said, “The new facility enables us to produce food-grade quality recycled plastic for customers and also gives locally-sourced plastic a new life, preventing it from entering the environment.”
Food-grade recycled plastic is close to virgin plastic in quality, allowing Srichakra to overcome one of the barriers to the development of the circular economy in India and positively impact the recycling value chain.
Paul Niedl, Commercial Head of Starlinger, said, “With the new Starlinger PET bottle-to-bottle recycling line with SSP treatment, Srichakra has expanded its scope of products into the important field of food-grade rPET.”
