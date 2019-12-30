Sridhar Pinnapureddy named TiE Hyderabad President

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of CtrlS Datacenters, has been appointed as the President of The Indus Entrepreneurs’ (TiE) Hyderabad Chapter. He will take over as the President on January 1, 2020.

The Hyderabad Chapter of TiE has about 150 charter members. It conducts over 130 of events and activities targeting students and start-ups on various issues related to entrepreneurship and leadership.

“The next two years are going to be the inflection point for our start-up community. We help start-up innovators get timely mentoring and right global connects to scale up their operations,” he said.

Manohar Reddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Feuji, has been named Vice President of the Chapter.