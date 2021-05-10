Srinandan Sundaram to head HUL’s foods and refreshment biz

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced the appointment of Srinandan Sundaram, currently serving as the Executive Director, Customer Development to the post of Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment.

Sundaram will be replacing Sudhir Tripathi, who will be leaving HUL after 22 years to pursue an external opportunity.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, said, “We cherish iconic ad campaigns like Daag Acche Hain and Swad Apnepan Ka that were created under Sudhir’s leadership. He played a pivotal role in the merger of GSK CH into HUL.” During his tenure, Sundaram led the merger of Adityaa Milk and more recently, GSK Consumer Healthcare business into HUL, bringing brands like Horlicks and Boost into the Unilever family.