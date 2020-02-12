Srinath Narasimhan appointed as Tata Trusts’ Chief Executive

Clean facts about sustainability
Tata Trusts on Wednesday said its trustees have decided to appoint Srinath Narasimhan as the chief executive of the Trusts with effect from April 1, 2020.
Currently, Narasimhan is the managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Tata Trusts said in a statement.
Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata group, including as the managing director of Tata Communications Ltd, it added.
The trustees also appointed Pramit Jhaveri, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi India and former Vice Chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for Asia Pacific, as a Trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
His appointment is effective from February 12, 2020, it added.
Tata Trusts hold 66 per cent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.
Started in 1892, Tata Trusts support education, health, livelihood generation, and art and culture through its various philanthropic initiatives.
