G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director - Ki Mobility Solutions and CEO & Global President - TVS Mobility, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Geneva-headquartered Nexus Automotive International, an automotive aftermarket (AA) company.
Ki Mobility Solutions is a leading Indian player in the independent automobile aftermarket business. “It is the first time that an Indian leader is taking a global responsibility in the Automotive Aftermarket, reflecting India’s rising rolein the global economy,” according to a statement.
“Raghavan’s appointment aligns perfectly with our core values and our commitment to investing in and supporting activities in fast-growing markets. His leadership will drive us forward and embark on a new decade of global reinforcement,” said Gaël Escribe, CEO of Nexus.
“We are poised to strengthen our position as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry, facing major challenges head-on. Innovation in a fast transformation industry is the key to making use of rising opportunities,” said Srinivasa Raghavan.
