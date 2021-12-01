Srinivasan Swamy elected AFAA Chairman

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) has elected Srinivasan Swamy as Chairman for a term of four years.

The announcement was made at its general body meeting held on Wednesday.

A veteran in the advertising industry, Swamy is the Chairman of RK Swamy Hansa group.

Swamy has held leadership positions in many industry bodies at a national and global level. He has been Chairman and World President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), Chairman Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA), President Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), IAA India Chapter and Chairman Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to name a few.

“This is a privilege not just for me but for the Indian marcom community at large. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the communications industry in Asia, as well as seeing how AFAA can work along with other global industry associations and further the cause of professionalism,” Swamy said in a press release.