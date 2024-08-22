Srivaru Motor Private Ltd (SVM), an arm of Srivaru Holding, has introduced its premium electric motorcycle Prana 2.0 with a range of 150 km (on a single charge). This electric two-wheeler comes at a starting price of ₹2,55,150 (ex-showroom, Chennai) and will be available in two variants – Grand and Elite.

The Prana Elite version is priced at ₹3,20,250 (ex-showroom, Chennai) with a range of 250 km.

The bike will boast a top speed of 123 km/hour and is equipped with a high-performance battery pack, made up of 46,120 high-energy, long-life cells, supports four distinct driving modes, offering varied ride experiences in terms of performance and torque, including reverse mode for convenient parking assistance, said a company statement.

Prana holds multiple granted patents and the integrated mobile application offers real-time tracking and diagnostic capabilities.

Vehicle delivery

The Coimbatore-headquartered company said the delivery of the electric motorcycle will commence by the end of this month. It has planned to set up a sales network in key cities across India.

Mohanraj Ramasamy, Founder and CEO, Srivaru Motors, stated that the electric two-wheeler Prana 2.0 had undergone nearly two years of rigorous testing and included over 100 new components compared to its predecessor.

The company’s manufacturing facility in Coimbatore is currently capable of producing over 2,000 units per month on a single production line during one shift. It can also scale up production quickly to meet growing market demand.