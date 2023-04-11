New Delhi, Apr 11 Pathology chain SRL has completed the acquisition of NCR-based Lifeline Laboratory for an undisclosed sum.

Wodehouse Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Lifeline Laboratory.; while Khaitan & Co were the legal advisor to the sellers.

Growth acceleration

This strategic partnership will accelerate the next phase of growth for the business, it said in a statement.

SRL Diagnostics, headquartered out of Gurgaon, has an annual turnover of over ₹1600 crore. It has over 400 labs and 9,000 plus collection centres. It offers more than 3,500 different tests in pathology, radiology, wellness, occupational health, clinical trials and conducts more than 100,000 tests in a day.

Lifeline Laboratory is one of NCR’s oldest pathology labs. It offers an entire range of pathology tests and services including FISH, Karyotyping, Molecular Oncology, Immunofluorescence, Immunohistochemistry, Infectious molecular testing including multiplex PCR and Frozen Section

According to Manmohan Tiwana, Managing Director & CEO - Wodehouse Capital, this acquisition by SRL sets up Lifeline for its next stage of growth. “SRL gets an NCR focused brand that stands for quality and service,” he said.