SSWL gains 2% on new orders worth ₹2.4 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 19, 2021 Published on January 19, 2021

The shares of Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) gained 2 per cent on Tuesday afternoon after the company announced that it had received new orders worth ₹2.4 crore.

At 12:40 pm, SSWL was trading at ₹619.90 on the BSE, up ₹13.90 or 2.29 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹622.95 and an intraday low of ₹610.60. It opened at ₹612.55 as against previous close of ₹606.00.

On the NSE, SSWL was trading at ₹620.70, up ₹14.50 or 2.39 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of ₹623.70 and an intraday low of ₹₹610.25. It opened at ₹610.25.

SSWL on Tuesday announced that it had bagged firm exports orders for over 37,000 wheels to be executed in March 21 from its Chennai Plant.

