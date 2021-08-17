StanPlus to introduce Air Ambulance service

StanPlus, a leading private patient logistics and emergency medical response company with its Red Ambulance service, will foray into the Air Ambulance space to offer an integrated ambulance service in the country.

Teaming up with hospitals and corporates, with five of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies as its partners, it offers its emergency and ambulance services across six cities and plans to expand this network to 20 more cities over the next two years.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, StanPlus, told BusinessLine, “We are in the process of introducing our air ambulance service, the first organised player in the country to offer these services, and expanding our network of ambulance services to 10 more cities including all metros by the fiscal end.”

“While we have been operating Air Ambulances during the Covid-19 pandemic amid the increased demand for transferring critical patients, StanPlus will now take it up as a new vertical, and plans to have its own aircraft next year,” he said.

“This service will be an important addition to our services for people seeking critical care and movement to hospitals in major cities,” he added.

Comprehensive package

Apart from Air Ambulances for Covid and emergency services, it covers Neonatal, ECMO and Cargo transfers. It also offers options for chartered aircrafts and customised economic flights, with each ambulance equipped with advanced equipment — monitors, ventilators, oxygen and emergency boxes.

“We are keen to transform this space into a highly specialised offering, just like the US and the UK, where one ambulance services provider takes care of everything. We expect to replicate the success of the road ambulances in the Air Ambulance space,” Singh said.

Air Ambulance services are expensive and there is no organised player in the space. Recently, the company outlined plans to expand its ambulance network across Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune.

“We have invested significantly to support our expansion plans and expect to further strengthen our network and teams,” he said.

Backed by a fleet of over 3000 ambulances that work 24/7, it guarantees medical transport within 15 minutes. They are packed with top-of-the-line equipment and trained personnel to deliver round-the-clock medical transport support.