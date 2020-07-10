Star Air launches charter services

Star Air, the aviation arm of business conglomerate - Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has entered into the charter services business to fulfil private air travel requirements.

The Group previously has an experience of over six years of running helicopter charter service operations successfully under Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

The airline, Star Air, with its world-class fleet of three Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft (50-seater), two helicopters – Airbus H130 (6-seater) and Airbus H135 (5-seater), has the capacity to fly anywhere at any point in time, the press statement by the Group mentioned.

It holds a valid licence for charter service business and operates as per the protocols defined by the DGCA. The company has a team of experienced pilots, technicians, and staff that assures you get a best-in-class charter service with complete safety and without any hassles.

“We are delighted to expand our airline operations by opening this private charter services. Like our scheduled commercial airline services, we are offering a world-class charter service keeping your comfort, safety, and overall flying experience in mind,” Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman – Star Air, said in a press statement.

Star Air had started its operations in January 2019 and provides services to Bengaluru, Belagavi, Indore, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Ajmer (Kishangarh).

According to the Star Air, the demand for availing charter services has risen dramatically over the last a couple of months and encouraged airlines to either start or expand their charter services business further.

“This (Covid-19) pandemic has not only limited the modes of transportation for people across India but also forces them to look for safer, convenient, and comfortable travel options. Private charter services are thus seen as the best alternative” Star Air added.