Star Housing Finance reappointed Ashish Jain as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Immediately after the announcement, the shares of the company were up by 3.12 per cent to ₹59 at 3.06 pm on BSE.

Star HFL provides long term housing finance assistance to EWS/LIG homebuyers towards purchase/construction of low-cost housing units (affordable homes) in its operational geographies.

