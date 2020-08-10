Star Pipes launches new sanitaryware products in Kerala

Star Pipes, a leading business group in South India, has launched a range of sanitaryware products under the brand name Star Sanitaryware, in the Kerala market.

The luxurious range of products include a premium array of one-piece toilets, wall-hung toilets, wash basins with full and half pedestals, one-piece wash basins and table top wash basins in the model of French and Italian designs.

Bobby Paul and Antio Paul, managing directors of the group said that the company has introduced new products and brands responding to the changing needs of the market. Star Bathware is a range of premium bathroom fittings and accessories crafted in 100 per cent brass and is chrome plated. The product comes with after sales service and a 10-year guarantee. It is available in premium luxury series and economy series, the company said.

The company has also re-launched its range of CPVC pipes, which is ideal for hot and chilled water transportation for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The water tanks are manufactured using top quality food grade plastic, with triple layer coating to keep water clean and safe, the company added.