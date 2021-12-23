StarClinch raises ₹1.75 crore seed funding

StarClinch, a discovery and booking platform for performance artists and live entertainers, has raised ₹1.75 crore seed funding from Artha Venture Fund.

The round also saw the participation of Nitish Mittersain, Founder and MD of Nazara Technologies. StarClinch is AVF’s 14th investment and 23rd funding round from its recently closed ₹225 crore micro-VC fund.

Escrow system

StarClinch aims for a two-fold growth in talent on-boarding in the next 12 months. The company has clutched popular talent such as Kangana Ranaut, Baadshah, Guru Randhawa, Monali Thakur, Kumar Sanu, Astha Gill, Tony Kakkar, Radhika Apte, Zakir Khan, Kenneth Sebastian and more. Besides these prominent names, the platform can book from over 7,000 musicians, 500 dancers and 800 stand-up comedians.

StarClinch creates an escrow system to secure payments for artists to perform at corporate events, weddings and conventions among other events. The money is released to the artist after the buyer confirms that the artist served as agreed, thereby filling a vital trust lacuna in this $15 billion ecosystem. Its clientele includes Cadbury, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Nyyka, Unilever, ITC, Byjus, Livspace, BrowserStack, Gojek, the Indian Navy, Indian Army and State governments among others.

Expand roster

Founded by Varun Agrawal, StarClinch will deploy this capital to expand its talent roster of more than 15,000 artists. The team will also concentrate on corporate associations, upgrading its tech platform, and innovating new product offerings to cater to the online, offline, and hybrid events segment. Moreover, the start-up will expand to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns to provide equal opportunity and a level playing field to artists from these regions as well.

Agrawal said, “At StarClinch, we have always emphasised leveraging technology creatively while adapting to an emerging entertainment services marketplace. We have been introducing solutions to bridge the demand-supply gap and yield value-centric results for our talent and clients. Owing to the significant talent pool in Tier X towns and cities, we have our eyes peeled for budding talent from all 4 corners of the country. The demand for live gigs and performances from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities is growing at an unprecedented rate.”

Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund, said, “The pandemic has provided the perfect environment for a paradigm shift to a $12 billion industry. It is time for this gig industry to reorganise itself and accept formal market practices. Therefore, we chose StarClinch because of Varun’s singular focus on becoming a trust layer for a fragmented industry. I believe that StarClinch can upend the industry by bringing transparency, trust and respectability to a fantastic profession.”