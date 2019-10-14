Stars are passé; brands opt for real-life heroes to better connect with customers

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Corporates are weaving real achievers into their brand story these days, intent on creating an inspiring, long-term impression with customers. As real-life stories are more appealing in today’s ‘virtual’ times, brands are celebrating real-life heroes.
Maruti Suzuki India, for instance, is collaborating with creative agency Dentsu Impact for a campaign extolling the virtues of untold stories.
After the launch of a new model last year with the campaign #BeLimitless, Maruti Suzuki was looking to take Swift’s legacy forward. And so ‘Swift Limitless Stories’ came into being.
Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said: “The campaign is a way to build a higher level of brand salience to associate with performance, but in an emotional way. It is also going to be our long-term strategy.”
The stories celebrate individuals who keep challenging themselves to become better versions of themselves. Srivastava said the brand is looking to associate itself with “visual dynamism and pursuit for excellence.” It does not push for immediate sales, but is aimed at brand salience.
The campaign celebrates three individuals who have overcome immense challenges in their lives — boxing champion Mary Kom, para-athlete Bhupendra Sharma and corporate banker Vikas Dimri, who conquered Mt Everest and won the Ironman Race the same year.
Anupama Ramaswamy, National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact, said Swift has always celebrated performance. “The Swift Limitless Stories campaign has been created to do exactly that, with one difference: it takes the ‘Be Limitless’ philosophy beyond just the car. It salutes the undying spirit of special achievers,” she said.
Brands are recognising that the new generation is inspired by one of its own.
In a country obsessed with celebrities, brands often rope them in to endorse their products. But brands are increasingly waking up the fact that the world is hungry for everyday heroes and their inspiring stories, and shifting the spotlight to them.
Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched an initiative called ‘Rakshakaran Hero’ to address environmental concerns over global warming and climate change.
The company said the new initiative aligns with its philosophy of ‘protection’ that secures people’s future. Extending the same philosophy to the environment, it has pledged to plant a sapling in the name of the policyholder for every term policy that is bought. The saplings will be planted in designated regions across India
