Start-up ecosystem will be interesting with rich dividends, but with sectoral challengers: Volvo MD Kamal Bali

For the start-ups, the new ecosystem will be interesting and will give rich dividends but there will be sectoral challengers. The road of success needs start ups to reset assumptions, organise for the future, advance with agility and digitise the businesses, said Kamal Bali, Managing Director, Volvo Group.

With India having an ambition to be a $5 trillion economy, five major trends - digitalization; rapid urbanisation; sustainability; collaborations; partnerships and skill sets will change the way business is being done in future, he said.

The effect of these trends will lead to businesses needing to adopt a flexible structure capable of handling changes, have speed and agility, pick up new job functions and new skill sets, he added in his presidential address at the inaugural Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry Start Up Awards 2019 on Friday.

TN Manoharan, Chairman, Canara Bank, said that start-ups have become job providers instead of job seekers. The kind of innovation they have brought to society and economy is phenomenal. “Today, everyone talks of a challenging situation. I feel challenges are welcome. Some are challenging, testing and endurance matters to enable us to overcome them. We should not get averse to facing challenges and handling the risks that is encountered on a daily basis. We should be capable of transforming this to our advantage,” he said.

R Ganapathi, President, SICCI, said the start up award is to nurture, recognise and promote offerings in five distinct fields - Agriculture, Technology, Healthcare, Energy and Water and Waste Management. The award will be an annual affair and will seek to identify, nurture and sustain companies that lean toward offering solutions for a sustainable environment.

For the inaugural award, 28 entries were received, and reviewed by a Jury consisting of Mohan Narayanan; MVS Mani; Ajit Chordia; J Krishnan; Viji Rao and Chitra.

The winners of the inaugural SICCI Start-Up Award 2019 were