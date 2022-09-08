Start-up entrepreneurs have to practice a high standard of governance: Harsh Mariwala 

Ascent Foundation, a not-for-profit initiative founded by Harsh Mariwala, completes 10 years this year. The initiative has empowered nearly 850 entrepreneurs across India so far. Mariwala spoke exclusively to BusinessLine and shared his roadmap for the Foundation, governance of start-ups, and use of technology as opportunities for budding entrepreneurs. Excerpts:

The initiative has expanded across cities in India over the last 10 years. What have been the learnings?

We started Ascent as we believed the entrepreneurs add value to stakeholders. The business model of Ascent has evolved over a period of time. The programme started from Mumbai and was only Mumbai-centric for six to seven years and later we moved to Chennai and neighbouring markets.

We started with conclaves, mentor coaching and accelerated programmes that have now been added to our business model. Ultimately the entrepreneurs will only drive India’s growth story

Did the pandemic impact the programme in terms of expansion?

The pandemic gave us the opportunity to expand across India and to tap potential from not just big cities but also smaller towns. We have people who have enrolled from smaller towns, wherein we did not think we would have been able to get unless attached to a bigger city.

Earlier the plan was to have city centric expansion but due to the pandemic we got the opportunity to meet our members virtually. Due to the pandemic we became closer to our members and helped them to manage their businesses while addressing supply flow challenges and labour issues.

Investments in India have been cautious under the current environment where sentiment has been hit by the slowdown. Has this challenged entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem?

In the past six months it has been very easy of entrepreneurs to get investment as it was a glamour among investors to invest and many felt they were being left out. As the money was easy and investors were not demanding in terms of profitability many entrepreneurs started taking short cut on governance. Things have started improving now on both the front as ultimately the business has to make money and the governance level have to improve.

A number of entrepreneurs have come under scrutiny for lack of corporate governance structures. Founders and CEO of many companies had to exit. Does it set a bad precedent?

Entrepreneurs have to realise irrespective of their size they have to practice high standard of governance. One must not take shortcuts as when they start taking short cuts it will hit them at some stage.

Listing by start-ups have come under criticism and may have left investors with burnt fingers. What is the lesson for entrepreneurs who chase big valuations?

Trust is a very important factor and if you look at the root cause of the problem it is governance. When one starts taking shortcuts on governance the investors start losing trust and feel betrayed. It is crucial that high level of trust is maintained and that can only be done with transparency and governance.

How do you see Ascent being part the next set of unicorns that will be focussed more on detailed technologies?

Future is going to be a lot different than what we are living today owing to new technologies. It is going to play a very disruptive role in our environment and will provide many new opportunities. It will be emergence of various technologies whether it is robotics or artificial intelligence. Technology will allow entrepreneurs to start a new business and to capitalise.

The Ascent conclave on November 24 has the theme --- thriving on change. There will be discussion on technology and the way it is going to change our lives.

Digital companies are performing better than traditional companies who are also trying to get into their digital front. How do you see traditional companies competing in the evolving market environment?

We have witnessed digital companies disrupting the traditional business but there are ways to look at it. One is to ride the wave by investing in the digital disruption. In Marico business in the FMCG sector we have seen emergence in D2C brands, emergence of e-commerce and digital marketing. It could impact my core business but I can also ride the wave by investing in digital companies, acquire the companies that are available for acquisition.

We have created a different cell for D2C brands as they require different method to manage. We have acquired three businesses and also have our own digital brands. All FMCG and traditional companies will have to look at it realistically by either investing or acquiring or having their own brands.

We have practice sharing between traditional and digital companies as the digital require higher agility and understanding of digital marketing. At some stage when the companies grow there would be opportunity to physically distribute and they would go under our traditional distribution network of FMCG. After two or three years they will start converging and getting managed together.

What is your assessment of the overall private investment in India. When do you think it will start picking up pace?

There is no shortage of funds as there are always investors if you have a good business proposition. Entrepreneurs have to realise it is not just about top line growth but they have to deliver. Deliver top line and over period of time make up on the bottom line and combine with high standard of governance. I do not see shortage of resources as a constraint for entrepreneurs to grow.

What is the roadmap for Ascent over the next ten years?

The key is to grow and make a bigger impact across India. We see a much bigger potential to have presence in cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore and virtual presence through digital route.

What is the succession plan at Ascent. Can the programme sustain itself without you?

We have to create perpetuity in any organisation and have taken steps like the advisory board and have created systems. The advisory board will take steps in terms of succession planning and what after me. My daughter in law is involved and maybe she can play a role if she is interested but steps will be taken to create perpetuity.

How is your health venture -- AquaCentric shaping up?

The business is formed with a purpose to give something back to the society. The pandemic put us back as it had a big impact on our funding, losses, rentals and people. It has been better over the last three to four months.

It is a difficult business to make profit but we have seen good recovery from individuals. It is making losses because of space need and high rentals.

Is there any plan for new business?

There are no plans for a new business at this stage. The current businesses have to expand. We have started a investing firm of the family called Sharrp Ventures and have made investment in many businesses. It has done well.