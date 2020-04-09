Companies

Start-up Inali develops smart ventilators with support from Dassault Systemes’

Inali, an Indian start-up, engaged in the development of assistive healthcare products, has come up with an affordable “smart ventilator” for deployment in emergency use.

The product was developed in eight days with support from Dassault Systemes’ 3 DEXPERIENCE Lab Open Innovation Community

“Ventilators play a key role in treating patients suffering from Covid-19. As the number of cases rise, India risks running short of ventilators and the imported parts needed to manufacture them. Inali’s smart ventilator can be manufactured locally and quickly with readily available parts, to help meet demand by hospitals and government agencies cost-effectively,” a company release said

The start-up is planning to publish the complete smart ventilator design and manufacturing details as open source information, to help interested ones download and manufacture in their area.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab is an open innovation laboratory and start-up accelerator program dedicated to nurturing and empowering disruptive projects and transforming the society.

Published on April 09, 2020
