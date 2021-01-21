Start-up plans multi-city laptop, PC repair centres

With the electronic hardware service industry remaining largely unorganised, GVdalph Tech, a city-based start-up, is setting up a well-equipped repair centre in Hyderabad. It will offer data recovery services as well.

“In the absence of organised players in the space, people don’t know where to take their faulty laptops, desktops, printers and CCTVs,” said a company statement.

After consolidating its operations in Hyderabad, the company is planning to expand to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Vijayawada and Raipur. “The companies offer the service facilities only during the warranty period. Consumers don’t know where to go after that when their devices develop a snag,” it said.