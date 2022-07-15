Start-ups will need to look at deep tech to drive business creation: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Start-ups must consider deep technology as one of the factors for the development and creation of new business as the country needs to make a collaborative effort for the future, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys.

“Creation and application of knowledge will become very important, start-ups will need to look at deep technology to drive business creation. We also need to think about social issues and new models for development,” he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Infosys Science Foundation’s (ISF) new facility in Bengaluru. Gopalakrishnan is also the president of Infosys Science Foundation.

A new hub

The new facility is aimed to be a physical space for the congregation of researchers, scientists, and students and teachers interested in science. The building has offices for ISF professionals, several conference rooms, a 100-seater technology-enabled auditorium, and a large place for meals.

NR Narayana Murthy, at the inauguration, said, “My fond hope is that this modern building will be a citadel of openness to new ideas, curiosity, critical thinking, healthy skepticism, and agreeable disagreement for our young minds, and shape their minds to become good researchers.”

Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani, K Dinesh, SD Shibulal, and former director TV Mohandas Pai were also present at the event.