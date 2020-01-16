Startek appoints Aparup Sengupta as executive chairman, global CEO

Startek, a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has appointed Aparup Sengupta as executive chairman and global chief executive officer, effective January 15.

Sengupta will replace Lance Rosenzweig, who is stepping down from his role as president and global CEO to pursue other opportunities, a company statement said.

“Since the Startek and Aegis combination in 2018, our team has created an exceptional global platform to serve our clients with differentiated customer experience solutions,” said Aparup Sengupta.

Sengupta, who has more than two decades of executive experience in the BPO and telecommunications industry, has served as Startek’s chairman of the board of directors since the business combination with Aegis on July 20, 2018.

He is also an operating partner of Capital Square Partners (CSP), a Singapore-based private equity firm and majority shareholder of Startek.

Previously, Sengupta was the executive chairman of The Minacs Group– a global BPO company that was acquired by SYNNEX Corporation. Prior to that, he spent over eight years as global CEO and managing director for Aegis. During his tenure at Aegis between 2005 and 2012, he led the company’s transformation and grew annual revenue from $60 million to more than $850 million in less than seven years.