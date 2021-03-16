Startek net loss widens to $7.6 million in Q4

NYSE-listed Startek, which had merged its businesses with Indian BPO firm Aegis, has posted a net loss of $7.6 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with a net loss of $5.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

The net loss included a $13.2-million goodwill impairment from Covid-19 related forecasted decline in business in India, South Africa and Australia, and in Argentina owing primarily to the devaluation of the local currency.

During the reporting quarter, the firm’s adjusted net income rose 50 per cent to $8.8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $5.8 million in the year-ago quarter, while its net revenue rose to $174.5 million ($171.6 million in the year-ago quarter), the company said in a statement.

The increase in net revenue was driven by elevated demand and seasonal strength within the company’s existing client network. On a constant currency basis, net revenue increased 4.7 per cent compared to the prior year period, it added.

“We generated record results during the fourth quarter with solid growth across nearly every key financial metric. While the fourth quarter is historically our strongest quarter of the year, we further benefitted from seasonality trends within our existing client base, including robust e-commerce tailwinds around the holiday season,” Startek Executive Chairman and Global CEO Aparup Sengupta said.

“This performance, coupled with our consistent focus on cost management, allowed us to drive sequential and year-over-year improvements in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, which also benefitted from $2.7 million of government grants in Q4. Overall, our team demonstrated incredible adaptability and execution in 2020 despite one of the most challenging global operating environments we have ever faced,” he added.

For the full-year ended December 31, Startek posted a net loss of $39 million (net loss of $15 million in 2019), while its net revenue fell to $640.2 million ($657.9 million). The decrease was driven by adverse movements in foreign currency during the year.

In February this year, Startek’s wholly-owned subsidiary CSP Alpha Holdings Pte Ltd completed refinancing of a newly-secured $185 million debt facility, comprising a $165-million term loan and a $20-million revolving credit facility.

On February 25, Startek made a strategic investment in CSS Corp, comprising a $30 million contribution in a limited partnership managed by Startek’s majority shareholder Capital Square Partners to acquire a 26 per cent stake. The company retains an option to acquire a controlling stake in CSS Corp.

Startek is to recruit another 3,000-4,000 personnel globally this year as it increasingly adopts digital and automation technologies.

In 2018, BPO firm Aegis, a portfolio company of private equity firm Capital Square Partners, had signed an agreement with US-based Startek to merge with the latter in an all-stock transaction.