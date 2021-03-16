Startek net loss widens to $7.6 million in Q4

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
NYSE-listed Startek, which had merged its businesses with Indian BPO firm Aegis, has posted a net loss of $7.6 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with a net loss of $5.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
The net loss included a $13.2-million goodwill impairment from Covid-19 related forecasted decline in business in India, South Africa and Australia, and in Argentina owing primarily to the devaluation of the local currency.
During the reporting quarter, the firm’s adjusted net income rose 50 per cent to $8.8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $5.8 million in the year-ago quarter, while its net revenue rose to $174.5 million ($171.6 million in the year-ago quarter), the company said in a statement.
The increase in net revenue was driven by elevated demand and seasonal strength within the company’s existing client network. On a constant currency basis, net revenue increased 4.7 per cent compared to the prior year period, it added.
“We generated record results during the fourth quarter with solid growth across nearly every key financial metric. While the fourth quarter is historically our strongest quarter of the year, we further benefitted from seasonality trends within our existing client base, including robust e-commerce tailwinds around the holiday season,” Startek Executive Chairman and Global CEO Aparup Sengupta said.
“This performance, coupled with our consistent focus on cost management, allowed us to drive sequential and year-over-year improvements in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, which also benefitted from $2.7 million of government grants in Q4. Overall, our team demonstrated incredible adaptability and execution in 2020 despite one of the most challenging global operating environments we have ever faced,” he added.
For the full-year ended December 31, Startek posted a net loss of $39 million (net loss of $15 million in 2019), while its net revenue fell to $640.2 million ($657.9 million). The decrease was driven by adverse movements in foreign currency during the year.
In February this year, Startek’s wholly-owned subsidiary CSP Alpha Holdings Pte Ltd completed refinancing of a newly-secured $185 million debt facility, comprising a $165-million term loan and a $20-million revolving credit facility.
Also read: Startek’s subsidiary refinances $185 million debt
On February 25, Startek made a strategic investment in CSS Corp, comprising a $30 million contribution in a limited partnership managed by Startek’s majority shareholder Capital Square Partners to acquire a 26 per cent stake. The company retains an option to acquire a controlling stake in CSS Corp.
Startek is to recruit another 3,000-4,000 personnel globally this year as it increasingly adopts digital and automation technologies. Also read: Startek to hire 4,000 additional jobs globally this year
In 2018, BPO firm Aegis, a portfolio company of private equity firm Capital Square Partners, had signed an agreement with US-based Startek to merge with the latter in an all-stock transaction.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...