Start-up brews up plan to blend caffeine to personal care sector

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Caffeine is not normally associated with beauty products, especially in India where ayurveda is the go-to choice for personal care. But start-up MCaffeine is convinced that its range of caffeine-based non-ayurvedic products will establish a parallel trend.
MCaffeine is intent on creating a caffeine-based personal-care segment in FMCG to address the “energetic millennials” who are part of a coffee-drinking generation and are willing to try out caffeine in their shampoos, shower gels and face creams, as well.
“It is the hyperactive, younger generation, who is already visiting Starbucks and CCD, we want to address with our brand. Global research has shown that caffeine has benefits if used in the right amount and despite being a chemical compound, we believe in being the first caffeine-focussed brand in India,” says Vikas Lachhwani, founder and President, MCaffeine.
After having sold its products online for the past few months, MCaffeine is now going offline and targeting a turnover of ₹14 crore in its first year.
While it already reaches out to 14,000 pin codes online, building distribution through modern trade may take a while.Against the tide
Going against the ayurveda trend is not something the young start-up is perturbed about. “My mother warned me about going against Baba Ramdev’s brand; but my grandmother used tea, since it had caffeine, to reduce puffy eyes. Caffeine is a new-age ingredient much like charcoal and ginseng, and helps in strengthening hair root and reducing cellulite. We expect the digital, hyperactive generation to see the benefits of using caffeine over tulsi or neem,” says Tarun Sharma, founder and CEO, MCaffeine.
Meanwhile, MNC brands such as Garnier also use caffeine along with charcoal in their face wash, and MCaffeine would not mind if it can get a leg up in the segment.
“Garnier is already positioning its face wash as a face charger since it has caffeine, and if an MNC like them gives us the know-how and funding, we can accelerate and execute the category even faster. We aspire to be a make-in India-brand that can be made global with the help of an MNC,” added Sharma.
In fact, MCaffeine is also tapping into a global trend where there are popular caffeine based-brands like Alpecin and ManCave.
Having raised an angel round from the likes of Pranay Jivrajka, COO, Ola, and Kaushal Agarwal, MD, Avendus Capital, the start-up plans to raise about ₹20 crore in Series A in the next six months for making investments in R&D and supply chain.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor