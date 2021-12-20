Startup iCreate to instal 10,000 EV charging stations in Gujarat

iCreate, a startup incubator, has facilitated partnership with CHARGE+ZONE, EV charging company, and the Gujarat government for $300 million investment, to setup a network of un-manned, app-driven 10,000 EV charging stations within Gujarat and scale more than 50,000 charging stations across the country.

The MoU aims to electrify 10,000 km of National and State Highways in the next 3 to 5 years with super-fast charging stations. It will also lay the foundation of creating a robust charging infrastructure model for the country.

According to the iCreate press release, CHARGE+ZONE with the support of iCreate also provides comprehensive EV charging solutions by offering Energy-as-a-Service with battery swap stations, app driven convenience and cloud based technology. CHARGE+ZONE also aims to bring AC type 2 Max charger and AC type 2 Mini chargers for corporate campuses, gated communities, business/IT parks.

The CHARGE+ZONE has also created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging for both fleet and retail customers by setting up 120+ charging points across 400+ EV charging stations serving around 3,000 EV, cars and buses, on a daily basis. It now looks forward to setting up new hubs for 3000+ electric buses for intercity public transportation in more than 10 states in India, the company release said.

“It is an honour for us to partner with the Government to electrify the roadways with EV charging points in the country. With this, we have taken a step closer towards achieving our mission of setting up one million charging points and consequently, accelerating the adoption of EVs in the country”, said Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, CHARGE+ZONE.