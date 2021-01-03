Startup Mission to hold virtual Seeding Kerala investment in February

The sixth edition of ‘Seeding Kerala’ by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be held next month as a two-day virtual event, seeking to create better awareness about the State.

The February 12-13 meet will facilitate startups to interact with potential investors. For this, KSUM has invited applications from those interested in investing with startups. Registrations for the event can be made at https://seedingkerala.com/.

The focus this time will be on start-up ecosystems beyond the tier-1 cities of the country. The spirit of Seeding Kerala 2021 will be in tune with Startup Bharat, aiming to promote investments in second-rung cities and towns.

The event will accommodate 150 participants from the state. It will also feature 100 HNI, 20 top investment funds, 14 angel networks, 30 startup entrepreneurs and as many corporate houses.

The event seeks to bring new HNIs as angel investors to Kerala, channel leading investors from other ecosystems to the state and to seed investments to the startups in the state. Besides boosting investor-entrepreneur interactions, there will be presentation of ideas to float startups and analysis of business models.

The event will give 30 select firms a chance to interact with experts at KSUM’s Investor Café — the monthly virtual one-on-one startup-investor meet.

The upcoming Seeding Kerala will have a special session for NRI investors. Also there will be masterclasses on angel investing, startup pitches, demos and IPO roundtables.

KSUM, as a 2006-founded nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, undertakes planning, establishment and management of technology business incubators and accelerators so as to promote technology-based ventures by creating the infrastructure and environment.