States should also help automobile manufacturing sector grow: MSIL Chairman

S Ronendra Singh New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) Chairman, RC Bhargava, on Tuesday said that the states should also help in the growth of automobile manufacturing industries. This is because the Centre, on its own, cannot help the industry at this hour of downfall.

“Auto contributes 49 per cent to manufacturing GDP. Automobile manufacturing creates jobs and generates revenue for the States," RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL said here at the company's 38th annual general meeting (AGM).

He said many states in the country levy a lot of taxes on registration fees and other related expenses on purchasing of vehicles, which hampers the sales of the companies.

He also stated that the Government has already taken a number of good steps, which should result in economic growth becoming stronger from the next few months.

"My belief is that we are near the bottom of the downward cycle and the economy, and car sales should start to accelerate in the near future. The fiscal 2021 should again see your company (MSIL) coming back to its usual rate of growth," Bhargava said in his speech to the company's shareholders.

"We are continuing to build our sales and service infrastructure as well as production capacity for the future," he added.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
