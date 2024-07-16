Statiq said on Tuesday that it has partnered with state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

This strategic collaboration includes the development of a bespoke app for BPCL and the integration of BPCL’s existing chargers, which boast around 2,800 chargers, including 2,000 AC and 800 DC chargers, into Statiq’s network, the EV charging network operator said.

Statiq’s expertise in EV charging software is a key component of this partnership. The company provides the technological backbone that allows smooth integration and management of charging stations.

Its software ensures that charging stations are always online, payments are processed easily, and users have access to real-time information about charger availability and performance. This capability is critical as Statiq expands its network and integrates more chargers into its system.

Statiq’s extensive network of over 7,000 chargers across 65 cities, including tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities, shows its commitment to supporting EV growth. The company plans to expand this network to 20,000 chargers by 2025.

Its charging stations are designed to accommodate a wide range of EVs, including popular models such as Tata Nexon, MG EVZS, and Tata Tiago EV, catering to the evolving needs of EV owners.

By forging partnerships with key stakeholders, Statiq ensures that its network is not only comprehensive but also convenient for all users. Looking ahead, the company plans to establish more such collaborations, recognising that a collective approach is crucial for the widespread adoption of EVs.

“This collaboration allows us to leverage BPCL’s vast network, providing seamless and convenient charging solutions to a larger number of EV users. Our goal is to create a robust EV infrastructure that supports the growing demand and drives the transition to sustainable mobility in India,” Statiq CEO Akshit Bansal said.

The company’s expertise in software development and leading-edge technology ensures that the charging process is smooth and user-friendly, addressing the technical challenges that come with scaling EV infrastructure.

As awareness and popularity of EVs rise, better infrastructure becomes crucial. An extensive network of charging stations can substantially impact EV adoption, making eco-friendly transportation more viable and accessible to the public.

This infrastructure supports the transition to a greener future and helps curb the environmental impact of traditional vehicles.

Also read: EV battery recycling can reduce reliance on China