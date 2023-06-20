Statiq, an EV (electric vehicle) charging network, is planning to install 20,000 charging stations across the country by the end of FY24.

In an interaction with media while launching the company’s fast EV charging station at ‘Fiza by Nexus’ mall in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Aakash Deep Tyagi, founder member and Technical Head of Statiq, said around 7,000 charging stations have already been installed in different parts of the country.

The target is to take the total number to 20,000 units by the end of this year, he said.

These charging stations were installed in the National Capital Region. Besides, some of the major highways connecting Delhi with Mumbai, Jaipur, Haridwar and Shimla were covered by Statiq network, he said.

The target is to set up stations along all the major highways, in commercial places, shopping malls and residential areas so that every user can charge his/her EV unit, he said.

“We have also noted that Karnataka has been witnessing an increase in demand for EVs, demonstrating rapid transition to the broader clean and green mobility, especially in the post-pandemic period. Mangaluru, the headquarters of the Dakshina Kannada district, is an upcoming smart city that aims to provide the best of modern amenities for its residents, and electric mobility is certainly the future of public transport,” he said.

The charging station at ‘Fiza by Nexus’ mall in Mangaluru is equipped with two DC fast chargers of 60kW, each single gun that can charge an electric car up to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes.