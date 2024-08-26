Ratings agency ICRA expects steel companies’ profit to shrink by about 2.50 per cent due to the new mining cess to be levied by some States, following the recent Supreme Court ruling.

The margins of primary steel producers such as Tata Steel and JSW Steel could shrink by about 0.60 - 1.80 per cent, while that of secondary producers, which are already reeling under lower profitability, may see a decline by 0.80-2.50 per cent based on cess rates expected between 5 and 15 per cent.

The power sector, which is heavily dependent on coal, may see a rise in the cost of supply by 0.6 - 1.5 per cent, potentially leading to higher retail tariffs. Further, primary aluminium producers will be impacted due to their high power consumption.

Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice-President, ICRA said while most States have not set the rates yet, any substantial cess implemented could adversely impact margins, especially for secondary steel producers, as the merchant miners are expected to pass on the increased costs.

Also read: Unabated steel imports amid fall in prices worry producers

Aftermath of SC ruling

The recent Supreme Court ruling has brought renewed focus on the Orissa Rural Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Development Act, 2004, which permits a 15 per cent cess on iron ore and coal.

If fully enforced, it could result in an 11 per cent increase in the landed costs of iron ore and impact the cost competitiveness of domestic steel entities, he said.

In a related move, the Government of Jharkhand recently imposed a modest increase of ₹100 per tonne on iron ore and coal, setting a precedent that other States may follow. This increase is expected to have a minimal impact on steel entities’ operating margins, reducing them by about 0.30 - 0.40 per cent.

Furthermore, the possibility of States applying the cess retrospectively introduces additional uncertainty, potentially burdening companies with past tax liabilities.

However, the Supreme Court’s provision for staggered payments over 12 years starting from April 1, 2026, without any interest and penalties on past demands offers some financial relief, Kadam added.

Primary aluminium producers will also be impacted due to their high power consumption, with costs potentially increasing by about ₹1,200 to ₹1,300 per tonne, assuming a 15 per cent cess, which represents 0.6 per cent of current aluminium prices.