Steel, ferro-alloy firms to face raw material shortage

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
The steel and ferro-alloy manufacturing companies are expected to face a huge shortage of key raw materials as seven operating manganese mines and four working chromite mines will shut operation in next three months.
This is in line with the new Mines and Minerals Development Act that mandates auction of mining leases that were allotted discretionary by state governments.
The shut down of these mines will wipe out almost 16 per cent manganese ore and 50 per cent chromite production from the domestic market creating unemployment for a long period.
Sunil Duggal, President, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries said the country has a target to increase steel production capacity by 2.11 times to 300 million tonne (mt) from 142 mt in 11 years. This requires 11 mt of manganese ore and 5 mt of chrome ore.
However, the ferro alloy industry in India is being squeezed by weak demand, high power costs, cut-throat competition and stagnating steel demand and production in the country, he said.
With an annual production capacity of 5.15 mt, the ferro-alloy industry is battling a slowdown for last five years and the production of ferro-chrome has stagnated at one mt, ferro-manganese at 0.52 mt and ferro-silicon at 0.09 mt.
Notwithstanding the slowing demand, Duggal said there is huge competition from the global markets and the domestic ferro-alloys industry needs to be promoted through a mix of progressive market development strategies and suitable fiscal measures to offset cheaper imports.
India is endowed with huge resources of 496 mt of manganese ore and 344 mt of chrome ore. Unfortunately, India is importing these minerals despite having 2.7 mt of manganese ore and 3.5 mt of chrome ore production capacity.
The domestic demand of the key raw material is being increasingly met through imports and huge stockpiles of presumably low-grade have built up at the mine-heads.
There is a pressing need for entrepreneurs to beneficiate these low-grade ores for utilisation by domestic ferro-alloys industry, he said.
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...