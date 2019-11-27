Steelcase pop-up in Hyderabad introduces latest workplace solutions

Steelcase, a workplace furniture, technology products and solutions provider, has unveiled its latest product lines and introduced its family of brands in Hyderabad.

The ‘Connecting Hyderabad pop-up’ opened today showcased an array of designs by Steelcase and Orangebox, a Steelcase company, as well as its portfolio of brands and partners such as PolyVision and Taiga Concept, that help organisations reshape their workplace.

“We bring our latest workplace insights and solutions to this vibrant city and look forward to helping organisations in India create workspaces that disrupt the way their teams work and collaborate, unleashing people’s potential.” said Uli Gwinner, President of Steelcase Asia Pacific.

At the pop-up, Steelcase unveiled its Flex Collection and Orangebox Air3 acoustic pod – both designed to enable hyper-collaborative teams to quickly switch between teamwork and individual-focus tasks.

Steelcase Flex includes movable desks, tables, markerboards, carts, screens and accessories.

Workplace Reboot

“Since more of our time in the office every day is spent collaborating, the workplace is experiencing a reboot as well,” said Praveen Rawal, Managing Director, India. “Offices that have been set up for linear processes don’t optimally support fast-moving, iterative teamwork or casual, opportunistic connections. As a result, organizations are committing more space and resources to creating homes for teams and shared spaces where people can be more productive with their colleagues.”

In addition to the new Flex Collection and Orangebox’s Air3 acoustic pod, Steelcase has brought to Hyderabad a wide range of workplace furniture and tools from its portfolio, to demonstrate these insights from its collections of desk and chairs that enhance body postures and movements to solutions that connect teams and support collaboration.

Steelcase has a growing footprint across India, including offices in Bangalore, Guragon, Hyderabad and Pune, as well as a WorkLife Center in Mumbai, offering customers an opportunity to experience first-hand the workplace for the future.