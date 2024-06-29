Stellantis, which makes Citroen and Jeep brand passenger cars in India, has begun exporting Citroen electric vehicles manufactured at Thiruvallur, near Chennai.

The company, which has exported 1,000 cars to Indonesia, hopes to step up exports in the coming months to meet the demand from South-East Asia, South Asia and West Asia, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, told businessline today, on the sidelines of ‘India EV 2024’, an exhibition and conference event of the EV industry, organised here by Entrepreneur India.

Speaking at the event, Mishra said Stellantis has been able to produce the cars at an “attractive cost”.

He said that indigenisation of the battery pack was yet to happen. Later, he told businessline the company was interested in battery localisation, but said that the cost savings from battery localisation was hard to estimate.

Stellantis is an American-Italian-French multinational automotive manufacturing corporation formed following the merger in 2021 of the Italian–American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the French PSA Group. The company headquarters is in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.

In India, the company has three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur and Thiruvallur), one ICT hub (Hyderabad), and a software development centre (Bengaluru), apart from two R&D centres (Chennai and Pune). “The digital hub has grown into one of the largest in-house ICT and digital organisations within Stellantis,” said a recent press release.

The company manufactures E-C3 cars from its Thiruvallur plant.