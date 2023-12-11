Automaker Stellantis India has announced the appointment of Aditya Jairaj as CEO and Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2024.

Jairaj, now Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India and Head – Jeep India, will succeed Roland Bouchara, who will be assigned to another function in Europe after six-and-a-half years of spearheading Stellantis Group’s operations in India.

Since his appointment as the CEO and MD in 2021, Bouchara played an instrumental role in establishing a foundation for the group’s brands Citroën and Jeep.

Before 2021, he launched the Citroën brand in India and led the operations in his capacity as Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for the brand.

“As we bid farewell to Roland, we extend a warm welcome to Aditya as he takes on a new role. Our unwavering focus is on the future, and we are confident that this transition will usher in new opportunities for growth and innovation for Stellantis India,” said Ashwani Muppasani, COO - Stellantis India and Asia-Pacific.

Stellantis operates three manufacturing plants (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), an ICT Hub (Hyderabad) a software Centre (Bengaluru), and two R&D centers in Chennai and Pune.