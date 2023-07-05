Stellantis, an automaker and mobility provider with operations in over 30 countries, has opened a digital hub in Hyderabad. The 75,000-square feet facility accommodates over 700 workstations, promoting collaborative work.

The facility will provide end-to-end capabilities in product development, IT services, and pioneering software technologies.

The fourth largest automaker worldwide in terms of sales, Stellantis has established its presence in Hyderabad since 2020. It initially collaborated with Wipro and recently transitioned to its independent operations at the new office space.

“It is designed using the New Era of Agility model – a hybrid work initiative blending remote and in-office work,” a company executive said.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering after the inaugural, the Minister said the city now housed companies like ZF, Bosch, Advanced Auto Parts, and Fisker. He said over one lakh employees are working in the mobility space.

Thanking Stellantis for its contribution to the conceptualisation of the Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), he said the groundbreaking ceremony for TMV would take place next month.

“The current headcount of over 770 employees at Stellantis is projected to reach over 1,850 professionals within the next three years,” he said.

