Stepping up innovation, Sonalika Tractors to continue with product offensive strategy

International Tractors Ltd, manufacturer of Sonalika tractors, says it will continue its productive offensive strategy coupled with innovation in 2021 to maintain growth momentum and strengthen its presence in higher HP tractor segment.

“We will continue to innovate at a feverish pace and launch newer products in 2021 and beyond. Our products will be designed and customised as per farmer’s crop, soil and geography specific needs. We have already been a leading player in more than 50 HP segment and will be strengthening our presence with new launches in 4 wheel-drive category in greater than 40 HP segment,” Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, told BusinessLine.

In 2020, the company introduced many new tractors such as Sikander DLX, Mahabali, Chhatrapati and recently Tiger Electric to address farmers’ demand. The four new tractor series have been equipped with advanced technologies in order to ensure increased productivity and better income levels for the farmers.

Simple charging

Sonalika’s Tiger Electric, described as first field-ready electric tractor in the country, promises to ensure 1/4th running costs against the traditionally used diesel. The USP is this German design electric tractor can be fully charged with a regular home charging point in 10 hours, which reduces the effort of frequent travelling to petrol pumps for refuel. The Etrac motor of Tiger Electric also assures high torque and fastest pick-up across any load conditions.

“Collectively, the above-mentioned four next generation tractor models are expected to contribute close to 20-25 per cent of our overall tractor sales of the company,” said Mittal.

Sonalika’s entire heavy-duty range is rolled out from its vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur. During April-November, Sonalika sold 92,913 tractors, a year-on-year increase of 33 per cent, and 35,869 implements.

Exports rise

The company did well on the export front, too, as it shipped 12,932 tractors in the first eight months of this fiscal as against 11,308 units a year ago. Exports to Europe grew about 50 per cent during the same period. With wide presence across Europe, it has also opened a spare parts centre in Germany. It has sold about 20,000 Sonalika tractors in Europe till date.